American rapper, Meek Mill has announced that he will soon cop a mansion for himself in Africa, shortly after he joined the likes Cardi B, to expressed dissatisfaction with the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government.

Meek Mill announced that he will be relocating to Africa because of Trump’s decision to put innocent lives in danger.

Now he has given an update that he is working on getting a mansion. He wrote;

“I’m up thinking about some new dreams.. I made my mind up im copping a mansion in Africa when i run it up!!!”

See the tweet below;

I’m up thinking about some new dreams … I made my mind up im copping a mansion in Africa when I run it up!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 7, 2020

It was gathered from reports that the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday morning in an air attack in Baghdad.

The US government had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that Soleimani was ‘terminated’ because he was on the verge of attacking its diplomats.

Reacting to the action, Meek Mill announced that he will be exiting the US for Africa although the rapper did not state which country he’ll be staying exactly.

HOT NOW