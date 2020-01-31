Mercy Johnson spoke to Goldmyne in a new interview on her reasons for putting a stop to erotic movie roles. She stated that she stopped playing such rolesbecause age is no longer on her side and she now answers to a lot of people.

Her words:

“When I do that, what would the younger girls do? When you grow past a certain level, you try to go ahead and do better. For me, you don’t need people to tell you what’s right or wrong,” she said.

“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband, my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way. My daughter is growing.

“She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.

“I don’t think it’s (playing nude scenes) something I want to do to make my kids question me in any way or have something in their mind that they want to ask and they can’t.

“My sense of maturity is better, my judgments are better. Some of the errors I made in the past are things that I wouldn’t do now. Some choices I made back then I wouldn’t make now.”

Her interview with Goldmyne happened during the premiere of her movie ‘Legend of Inikpi.’