Top Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has undergone eye surgery to correct a growth on the pupil of both eyes.
The 37-year-old shared a picture of himself on the operating table on Friday on Instagram, revealing that years of exposure to harsh studio lights as an actor had put him at risk, but according to him, he was grateful for the process as it had helped him gain an even deeper appreciation for his sight.
“…Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING). Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of overexposure to HARSH movie production LIGHTS over the years,” he said.
The actor added that the surgery lasted over eight hours and that he could not see for a while after the process.
View this post on Instagram
Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls :Dont adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Bless 🙏🏼❤️
Mike Ezuruonye has three children with wife Nkechi whom he married in 2010.
