Nigerian music star, Mr Eazi has revealed why he doesn’t own a car in a new interview.

When asked on JOY FM in an interview with George Quaye whether he has a car, Mr. Eazi said,

“No, i still don’t have a car. This is because all year round I’m not stationed at one place. Today, i’m in this Country playing shows, tomorrow, i’m somewhere else. It doesn’t make any sense for me to buy a car and just pack it, and so no, i still don’t have a car”

Mr. Eazi also talked about the fact that many people don’t respect musicians because they see them as dropouts.

” People don’t really respect the creative arts as an industry but I think with time the narrative is changing”.

