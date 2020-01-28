Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has shared a WhatsApp conversation between her and her mom, Nana Otedola who seems to have been using one of the chatting smileys wrongly. In the conversation, DJ Cuppy’s mom was trying to praise her daughter for a job well done and she used a smiley that meant something else entirely.

Read the hilarious conversation below:

The conversations stemmed from her travel plans for the year as she announces she is booked from now till August.

Booked out till August 🤑 #CuppyDat — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 28, 2020

The premium DJ visited a London club with her friends, and she could not stop flaunting her miniature bag. They may be practically microscopic, but the price certainly isn’t. One purse will set you back around N188,000, depending on the design. See photos here

