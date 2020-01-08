Recall a Nigerian pastor went viral yesterday over hs snagging remarks about popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley. The man of God is identified as Chris Omashola and he believes that God told him Naira Marley is a demon misleading the young generation to hell. Read his words below;

10. In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.

The prophecy did not go well with Marlians as the man of God was fired back and reminded of the time he was dragged on Social Media for being involved in a sex tape 2 years ago. The man of God came out openly to reveal that he is a changed man and all his misdeeds have been forgiven by God. He also narrated how prominent men of God helped him through the trying phase that almost made him lose his life.

”MY SEX TAPE ISSUE IS IN MY PAST AND I HAVE BEEN FORGIVEN BY GOD. ‘NOBODY CAN INTIMIDATE ME WITH IT. I KNEW I SINNED AND I ASKED GOD FOR FORGIVENESS AND HE HAS SINCE FORGIVEN ME. THE BIBLE SAYS ALL HAVE SINNED AND COME SHORT OF GOD’S GLORY AND GOD TAKES DELIGHT IN THE REPENTANCE OF HIS CHILDREN. I KNEW MY WRONG AND WENT TO ASK GOD FOR FORGIVENESS AND HE HAS FORGIVEN ME. IT IS NOW LEFT FOR NAIRA MARLEY TO HEED GOD’S COUNSEL AND SEEK FORGIVENESS. HIS MUSIC IS NOT EDIFYING TO GOD AND TO ANYBODY. IT IS DEMONIC AND MISLEADING.

I AM NOT ASHAMED OR CANNOT BE SHAMED BY MARLIANS OF MY YESTERDAY’S MISTAKES WHICH I HAVE SINCE REPENTED FROM AND GOD HAS FORGIVEN ME OF. I HAVE GONE THROUGH SERIES OF REPENTANCE PROCESS AS A MAN AND WITH MY HEAD UP AND SHOULDERS HIGH, I HAVE MOVED PASSED THAT. COME TO THINK OF IT, WHAT IS NAIRA MARLEY’S LEGACY TO THIS GENERATION?

THANK GOD FOR SENIOR PROPHET JEREMIAH OMOTO FUFEYIN OF MERCY TV, APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN, PASTOR BIODUN FATOYINBO, PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE, PASTOR CHRIS OYAKHILOME AND MANY OTHER RESPECTED AND ANNOITED MEN OF GOD WHOM GOD USED TO SAVE THE DISTORTED, BROKEN, CONFUSED AND DEPRESSED ME FROM SUICIDE AND REESTABLISHED ME BACK ON MY FEET IN THOSE DAYS OF ADULT TAPE SCANDAL, I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL. I AM A BETTER PERSON NOW BY GOD’S GRACE AND MERCY. I have made peace with the lady in question, made peace with my God and moved pass that phase of life long ago. However, I stand to say NO TO internet frauds, drugs abuse, immorality, gansterism, mannerlessness and other demonic behaviors and activities of Naira Marley and his Marlians. I’ll continue to remember them in my prayers that God’s Love, Grace and Mercy finds them”.

