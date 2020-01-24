A newly wedded couple has begun the construction of their dream home a few weeks after their wedding and it has caught the attention of Social Media users who were in awe as the new bride was on ground supporting her husband. The couple, whose names are yet to be identified were seen happily flaunting their ongoing building project.

The man shared selfie photos of himself and his wife after she joined him on the site to support him build the new home. The photos revealed the excited wife with her hands-on-deck doing her part to make sure the work gets done on time.

It is this part of the photos which we finds it very interesting and inspiring enough to share with you.

See photos below;

