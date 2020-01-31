2020 is seeming like a year of many weddings as countless celebrity proposals happened last year. This list will have some of your favorite celebrities and it might be quite heartbreaking if you’ve been nursing a crush.

The wedding fever started from Davido and Chioma from way back 2017, a few long-timers like Crazelclow and his babe who have been together for 8years and the teasers in Wizkid who’d mentioned last Christmas that he’s getting married this year

Checkout the list of Nigerian celebrities getting married in 2020 below:

Josh2funny

Top Instagram personality Josh2funny in October last year proposed to his girlfriend. The celebrity took to his Instagram handle where he made the announcement. He also shared photos of himself and his wife to be.

Them don collect me oooooo,” he captioned one of the pictures

Davido and Chioma

Despite all recent controversies and allegations, this is a big wedding that Nigerians are anticipating the most.

Superstar Davido proposed for Chioma on September 12 2019. According to him, they dated for six years before he finally popped the big question. A month after the engagement, Chioma and Davido welcomed a baby boy and named him David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr.

Regardless of the allegations by Entertainment boss, King Patrick that Davido’s fiancee Chioma is a side chick to Peruzzi and not his cousin, Nigerians are still rooting for their favorite couple.

Crazeclown and Jojo

Social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown last December announced the engagement between himself and his girlfriend Jojo via Instagram.

The Ukraine trained medical doctor turned comedian shared pictures of the proposal with the caption “She said YESSSSS!!! #BestWayToEndTheYear.”

This makes him the second Instagram comedian whose wedding we are definitely looking forward to this year.

Spiff and Sandra

Comedian-actor popular for his character in the TV series The Johnson’s, Samuel Ajibola, better known as Spif officially engaged his girlfriend Sandra.

The film star known majorly for his funny roles made the announcement this year via Instagram.

He shared the pictures of himself and his wife to be. They had their traditional wedding in Anambra on January 6.

Khafi and Gedoni

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata were former housemates of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

Just like we witnessed the blissful union between Teddy A and Bambam, thus is set to be another powerful couple made out of BBNaija.

Since the first week in the house, Khafi and Gedoni had formed a strong bond. They spent quality time together in the house.

However on December 26, 2019, a few months after the show came to an end, Khaffi took to her Instagram page where she announced their engagement.

She shared a picture of Gedoni hugging her while holding a piece of paper with the inscription “I said Yes”.

Khaffi described her engagement to Gedoni as the best Christmas gift ever.

She wrote; “Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever. #MrsEkpataloading”.

This is one wedding we look forward to in 2020.

