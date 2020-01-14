A neatly screened list of Nigerian celebrities have been selected by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters that will be paying tribute to the Nigerian Troops and fallen heroes.

Ayo Makun, Rita Daniels, Williams Uchemba were among those inducted and recognized by the Armed Forces of Nigeria by Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak as a Celebrity Friend Of The armed forces.

Ayo Makun wrote:

A very big Thank you to the Chief of Defence.

We would consistently love to be a part the Memorial Day as our way of honoring those who have given their lives for our country. We are extremely pleased to have been honoured with the CFAN title for taking part in this year’s event.

Williams Uchemba wrote;

It’s an Honor to be selected by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters to be one of the few that will be paying tribute to our Troops. Let’s Celebrate our fallen hero’s. Now I can wear camouflage for the right reasons in my country.

