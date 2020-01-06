In a story making rounds on Social media, a Nigerian woman has allegedly left her new husband six days after they got married and eloped with another man.

According to a post by Facebook user, Angela Damla, seeking useful information on the new bride’s whereabouts, the couple got married on December 14.



Angela claimed the bride ran away with her ” Sugar Daddy”, however, one Shuaibu Inusa, a secondary school classmate of the groom and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Accountancy graduate based in Jos, Plateau State, who attended the wedding, debunked the claims.

“She left with her other boyfriend not sugar daddy. This is someone I know for years, I attended the wedding cos the husband was my senior in secondary school. We all are from the same town. She chose to leave. Some of her family and friends do call her and she said she won’t come back” Inusa said.

HOT NOW