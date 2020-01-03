A new video has emerged on social capturing the moment Naira Marley brought up popular Instagram big boy, Mompha to perform with him on stage during a recent concert.
The video has sparked reactions from Nigerians who have stated that they would prefer operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) to also arrest them because they would also love to become famous like the Naira Marley and Mompha.
Watch the video below:
Mompha on stage with nairamarley pic.twitter.com/LGgr8UQGrK
— Abiodun Opawole (@abiodun_opawole) January 1, 2020
