A video of a man selling traditional herbs from a Mercedez Benz c300 worth millions of naira is currently trending on social media platforms.

The man can be heard over the speaker advertising the herbs he is selling while he is seated in the Mercedes Benz C300 and some of the products are put on display on the top of the car and its bonnet.

The video which is fast going viral on social media have got people wondering how someone can decide to use a luxury car like this as a sales car.

Watch the video below.

The car wey you wan go take your life do ritual for, na him Another man take dey sell Agbo Jedi. Hustle and

Easy your Mind pic.twitter.com/iM6GoJgpml — SLay Mama Of 🇳🇬.🔌 (@oluwa_toomisin) January 12, 2020

Read some reactions below ;

See some comments on Instagram:

mshiiima: “All Benz na Benz… Baba don use him own open shop” vanessanikky: “Lol na him son buy am for ammmmm Papa must hustle on his own oooo even G wagon dey carry firewood.”

pinklipscream2: “Forget, some Hausa men get money oh but their outfits no Dey allow the money show”

bukola.olaiya_: “This guy didn’t work to buy that car. He was probably given by one of his politician brothers or uncles ”

nnenna_aldo: “The car you’re using to caption “Haters gonna hate Mama I made it big” is a taxi in Dubai. In this life, you’re always small to someone and big to another so don’t kill yourself over anything”

HOT NOW