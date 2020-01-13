On Saturday, Jan 11, NURTW chieftain, Koko Zaria was busted on Social media for flaunting the photo of a mercedes benz he found online, parading it as his new car.

The rugged chieftain who lives in Oshodi Lagos, posted the photos online with a caption of gratitude to God, “Alhamdulilah my be toy”.

The car reportedly belongs to one young Nigerian man identified as AB_KOKO and he has posted photos of the car several times on his Instagram pages.

SEE HERE: Nigerians drag NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria after he stole a Benz online

A check on the Instagram page of Koko Zaria showed that he has now taken the picture down from his feed. He also went ahead to post another picture, where he posed beside a similar Mercedes Benz, with a caption that addressed the controversy.

It’s me koko zaria American boy … koko noni God bless you all my fans … let dem say what they like … oju rawan lo..., he wrote in his caption.

HOT NOW