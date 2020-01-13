Over the weekend, Sandra Ikeji tied the knot with her husband, Arinze Samuel in grand style.

On Saturday January 11, 2020, The sister of famous Nigerian blogger Linda got married to Arinze Samuel.

The couple held their white wedding at the Landmark Event Center in Lagos, two weeks after holding their traditional marriage in Nkwerre, Imo State.

A major highlight of the white wedding ceremony was Sandra Ikeji walking down the aisle with her over 200 bridesmaid.

The wedding was attended by family, friends, loved ones and some Nigerian celebrities including her big sister, Linda Ikeji, Soso Soberekon, Funny Bone, Pencil, MC Shakara, Yomi Casual, Uti Nwachukwu, Akin Alabi, Frodd, Cindy and many others.

Here are photos and videos from the event below;

