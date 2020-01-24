Often times, there’s been arguments and bickering over what grammatical terms are correct or wrong. In regards to some of the ‘Nigerian English’ terms, some life long vendetta has been put to rest after the Oxford Dictionaries declared them correct English words/phrases.

The majority of these new additions are either borrowings from Nigerian languages like Buka, and Danfo or unique Nigerian coinages such as Guber,. Gist and Next Tomorrow. See the full list of 29 words below.

Nigerian words added to the Oxford English Dictionary