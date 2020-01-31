Singer Olamide is celebrating his son Maximilian Batifeori Adedeji who is a year older today. The proud father shared a photo of himself with his adorable son Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji who turned 5 yesterday.

Olamide shared a beautiful family photo that included his baby mama, himself and their grown up son. He wrote: ‘World Milly Day ❤️ 5alive inside life’

Rapper and label boss, Olamide Adedeji is the proud father of three kids from two women, and they include: Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji, Tunrepin Myles Adedeji, Asaiah Monifé Maria. Happy brithday max

HOT NOW