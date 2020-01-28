Yesterday, Nigerians went berserk after a court judgement was passed on Maryam Sanda, who fatally stabbed her Husband Billyamun in 2017 after an argument. Maryam was sentenced to death by hanging.

Nigerians on social media, including celebrities have since reacted to the judgment, calling it tragic for both parties as two lives would be lost in what could have been very preventable.

Reports on social media also suggest that Maryam and her late husband were once a very happy couple and no one would have believed they had marital crisis.

Well, we’ve got a video to back up the claim, here’s a throwback video of Maryam Sanda and her late husband, during their wedding reception.

