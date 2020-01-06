Nigerian singer, Orezi has filed a lawsuit against ride-hailing app, Bolt, after his gruesome accident and he has demanded for 100 million naira as compensation.

Orezi was left with a broken jaw amongst other injuries after he was involved in a car crash on the popular Third Mainland bridge in Lagos, which made the headlines on the 7th of December.

According to the singer, on the morning of December 6, 2019 he was rushing to meet up with a flight to Delta State for a performance, so he took Bolt at about 5:30am in the morning and all of a sudden he woke up to a crash on Third Mainland bridge.

The singer, through his lawyers ‘Abimbola Fakeye Chambers’ has now written a letter of demand to Bolt, requesting a sum of One Hundred Million naira as damages.

According to the letter: “the unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this letter and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense”.

See photos below:

HOT NOW