Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Here’s the list in full.
Best picture
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Parasite
- 1917
- Marriage Story
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Ford v Ferrari
Best actor
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best actress
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Best director
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
Best supporting actress
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best film editing
- The Irishman
- Ford v Ferrari
- Parasite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
Best animated short
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Sister
- Memorable
Best live action short
- Brotherhood
- The Neighbors’ Window
- A Sister
- Saria
- Nefta Football Club
Best sound editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Ad Astra
- Joker
Best adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
- Joker
Best original screenplay
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Knives Out
- 1917
Best foreign language film
- Parasite – South Korea
- Pain and Glory – Spain
- Les Miserables – France
- Honeyland” – North Macedonia
- Corpus Christi – Poland
Best original song
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Stand Up – Harriet
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Best original score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated feature
- Toy Story 4
- Klaus
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- I Lost My Body
Best documentary feature
- The Edge of Democracy
- American Factory
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- The Cave
Best documentary short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best cinematography
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
Best costume design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Irishman
- Joker
- Little Women
- Jojo Rabbit
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
- Judy
Best production design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Best visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Irishman
- 1917
