Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Here’s the list in full.

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best actress

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Best film editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best animated short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Dcera (Daughter)

Sister

Memorable

Best live action short

Brotherhood

The Neighbors’ Window

A Sister

Saria

Nefta Football Club

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Image copyright 20TH CENTURY FOX Image caption Jojo Rabbit has six nominations in total

Best sound mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Best foreign language film

Parasite – South Korea

Pain and Glory – Spain

Les Miserables – France

Honeyland” – North Macedonia

Corpus Christi – Poland

Best original song

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Best original score

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Klaus

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Best documentary feature

The Edge of Democracy

American Factory

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best cinematography

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Judy

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

