2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has revealed she had to cough out 75 million Naira to purchase her new apartment.

The reality star made this known via her official Twiter handle on Monday, 13th December while replying to one of her fans who listed her achievements.

She also revealed that she made the payment at once and not in bits.

Meanwhile, veteran Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, has passed on. According to reports, he died after six months of battling with an illness.

He reportedly died at his residence located at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

