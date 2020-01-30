Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo has shared a beautiful photo of herself and her grandchildren. The proud grandmother could be seen holding the boy and girl to her two sides. The actress cum gospel entertainer, Patience Ozokwor on Tuesday, January 28, posted a picture of herself with her two grandkids on Instagram.

With the photo, she added a piece of advice as a caption, “Hold your loved ones dearly my people. Show love and help those in need as often as you can.

Little drops make the mighty ocean.

See more photos of her family below:

