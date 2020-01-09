Patoranking shared some pre-wedding photos on his social media page on Thursday which has left his Instagram followers totally confused.

In the pictures he posted, the Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter was seen posed with his girlfriend in a white wedding dress while he rocked a fitted suit making it look exactly like a pre-wedding pose.

To confuse us even more, Patoranking known in real life as Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie captioned the images with a date and a love story.

” Now & Forever ❤️ I’m in Love 😍 14th February 2020 Patoranking Experience Abuja.”

February 14 is a day set globally for the celebration of Valentine’s day and again the singer has scheduled his Patoranking Experience in Abuja for that same date. Should fans expect a wedding ceremony or a concert is a question that will be answered on that faithful day.

Check out the pictures

HOT NOW