Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has shown off is super expensive Lamborghini Aventador sports car shortly after his twin brother, Peter Okoye aka Mr P paraded his own brand new Lamborghini Aventador.
Recall our previous report that , Peter Okoye aka Mr. P has acquired a super expensive Lamborghini Aventador sports car to the world. The singer took to his Instagram page to flaunt his luxurious whip.
Barely a month after, Paul has also dropped one, the same Lamborghini Aventador worth a whopping $400,000.
This shows that even though they have a dispute unsettled, they still twin with their properties and their taste still remains the same.
Check out the photo below;
