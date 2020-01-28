Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has shown off is super expensive Lamborghini Aventador sports car shortly after his twin brother, Peter Okoye aka Mr P paraded his own brand new Lamborghini Aventador.

Recall our previous report that , Peter Okoye aka Mr. P has acquired a super expensive Lamborghini Aventador sports car to the world. The singer took to his Instagram page to flaunt his luxurious whip.

Barely a month after, Paul has also dropped one, the same Lamborghini Aventador worth a whopping $400,000.

This shows that even though they have a dispute unsettled, they still twin with their properties and their taste still remains the same.

Check out the photo below;

HOT NOW