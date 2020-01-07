Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba and his partner, Maria Zulay Salaues threw a Versace themed party on Sunday, January 5, to celebrate their son Labile Shakur Pogba’s 1st birthday.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the Frenchman and his Bolivia model partner donned in a flashy long sleeve shirt capped by black trousers, Pogba and Zulay cheered up Shakur who sat on a basket seat, with the pictures clearly showing multiple coloured balloons hung around the wall.

Different assorted cakes of eye-catching shapes, numbering seven, were also seen on the table set for the birthday celebration.

Pogba also shared some rare family photos. Photos below:

