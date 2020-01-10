New photos of Naira Marley’s 4year old fists son, Jojo Marley is melting hearts on the internet again this new year and everyone is in love with the boy.

Naira marley celebrated with Jojo on his 4th birthday, last y at October. The ‘Bad Influence’ singer shared a heartwarming message celebrating the 4th birthday of his son who seems to be based in the United Kingdom.

In a video he shared to celebrate his son, a lady could be heard asking him how old is he and the boy boldly replies that he is 4-years-old.

It’s easy to tell that Jojo is a cute 4-year-old boy that takes after his Dad and If he follows this path he’s going to have the ladies after him very soon, just like Naira.

Check his new photos out below…

