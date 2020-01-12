It’s just 12 days into 2020 and we already have a contender for the wedding of the year. Top Blogger’s younger Linda Ikeji’s event planner sister Sandra Ikeji had her wedding s=ceremony yesterday and she outdid herself this time. The wedding which started with a church service at the Church of Assumption, Ikoyi had some of the finest Nigerians in attendance.

Sandra Ikeji had revealed that she would be having 200 bridesmaids and she kept to that and made history with that concept. The decorations of one of the finest halls on the Island was done by the bride herself and it depicted a lovely underwater /sea themed ambience

Below are some of the photos and videos from the ongoing wedding.

