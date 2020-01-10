A Politician that made headlines sometimes ago after he reportedly sent police to disrupt Bobrisky’s birthday party in 2019, has now been sent to jail by a federal High Court in Abuja.

The man, identified as Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture. He was sentenced to Nigeria Correctional Centre (prison) on Thursday for contempt.

It was gathered from sources that the judgement was delivered by Justice Jude Okeke, who said Runsewe disobeyed the order of the court made on December 15, 2017.

The order was sequel to a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd against the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority, the Director General National Council for Arts and Culture, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

The motion dated the 21st day of June, 2019, was brought pursuant to Order 47 rule 10 subrules 1 , 2 and 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018.

The motion of the claimant sought for an order of court committing Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General of the 3rd Defendant to prison for contempt of the order of court made on the 15th December, 2017.

Mr Runsewe made headlines in 2019 when he advised foreigners in the country to avoid controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, so as not to be corrupted by him.

The DG upped the ante by disrupting Bobrisky’s planned birthday party the following weekend.

Justice Okeke described the act of Runsewe as highly contemptuous, adding that committing him to custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services will serve as deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain.

