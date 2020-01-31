A Snapchat slay queen known as Hajia P*ssy, sometimes known as Queen of D*cks real name Rahinatu has reportedly died.

Hajia Pvssy who was born Rahinatu named herself Queen of Pvssy or Hajia Pvssy due to the kind of occupation and lifestyle she found herself. Reports also indicates that most of her friends called her by the name she adopted for herself.

Hajia P*ssy died earlier this week after battling a mysterious illness for the past two months.

Hajia was one of the many proud ‘hos’ littering Snapchat who sell their bodies to fund their lavish lifestyle.

In December last year, she fell sick and started having mysteriously intense headaches.

Despite visiting the hospital numerous times, there seemed to be no improvement to her condition. Men of God and ‘mallams’ could not help her either.

On Sunday, January 26th, she finally passed away.

