A popular trado-medical expert, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, has been assassinated by some unknown gunmen. Mr Fatai was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

He was said to be on his way from an outing around 4.30 pm when the gunmen shot at his vehicle.

It was learnt that some of the bullets pierced through his vehicle before hitting him and he died on the spot.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident.

He added that Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi said,

“Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet. Police personnel were immediately mobilised to the area and the Commissioner of Police has gone to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment and has deployed the police tactical team to trail the hoodlums and comb the area for possible arrest and prosecution. “He has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. The man’s corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”

Yusuf, who until his death was the President of the Physiotherapists’ Association of Nigeria, was said to have been trailed by his assailants from Ogun State up to where he was murdered.

