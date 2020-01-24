Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. has reportedly received over 300 death threats and it might have been 50 Cent’s fault.

50 Cent put his marketing skills to good use by leaking several endings to “Power” in an effort to confuse fans about who killed leading man James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Some fans immediately suspected the culprit was St. Patrick’s son, Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr. In one leaked version of the ending, Tariq is, in fact, the killer, which allegedly prompted more than 300 people to threaten Rainey over the fictional character’s actions.

“Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages,” the actor posted on Instagram.

This stirred hilarious reactions from co-stars LaLa Anthony and Naturi Naughton, but some fans felt the series fanatics are taking things way over the board with their hatred for Rainey’s character.

See his post below:

