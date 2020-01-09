Nollywood actress, Nnenna Rachael Okonkwo Popularly Known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka has been appointed as the Ambassador on youth development in her State of Origin, Enugu State.

The good news was announced by Veteran actress, Joy Helen who took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a picture of the latest Enugu State ambassador with the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the veteran actress wrote:

“Well deserved. Enugu state Ambassador on youth development. It can only be God @rechaelokonkwo Ugo oma …child of grace.”

See the post below;

