Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Diane Russet has hit 1million followers on Instagram. The petite Kaduna babe took to her Instagram page to celebrate this milestone. She wrote:
‘It’s one thing for the world to see you and another for them to love you afterwards. My story has it’s hills and valleys, peak and turns but this is one moment I will always appreciate. A million people are standing behind me, cheering and supporting and I will always appreciate you guys.
I love y’all 🧡🧡🧡’
Diane has been celebrated by her fans for not getting involved in dubious means of increasing Instagram followers. Some of her fans took digs at her bestie, Mercy Eke for allegedly inflating her Instagram followers. Help yourself to the comment section for more:
