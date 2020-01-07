Former Big Brother Housemate Frodd woke up excited as he celebrates his mom who turns a year older today. The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to show off his beautiful mom who just turned 50 today. Frodd posted adorable photos of his beautiful mother as he celebrated the occasion of her 50th birthday ceremony.

One of the photos shows the reality star planting a kiss on a side of his mother’s cheek. In the caption that accompanied the pictures, the Pepper Dem star described his parent as his prayer warrior and noted that he loves her so much.

See his post below:

