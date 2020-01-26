Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels is currently in Nigeria and her fans can’t get enough of her yet. The teen actress has been flying around continents since this year kicked off and finally she is back home and another thing we noticed is that her baby bump is not as visible as it was some weeks ago.

It’s not certain if Regina Daniels is home to stay or she just returned for business. Since Regina Daniels married her husband, Ned Nwoko, she has become a rare face in Nigeria and one can count the number of times the actress has been home.

The actress who has been rumored to be pregnant is home, Delta State and she says her priority in life is peace of mind and family, she said this beaming with smiles.

HOT NOW