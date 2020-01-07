One of the most heartbreaking breakup of a music group that we witnessed in the last decade was that of music brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of Psquare. Word on the street has it that the Okoye’s have never been in support of the marriage between their brother Peter Okoye and wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

Reno Omokri has now stated clearly in one of his many motivational posts on his Twitter account that money and marriage were the main reason for the separation of music brother, PSquare, who have now flaunted their solo music careers.

Reno wrote;

Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships

