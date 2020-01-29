American singer Rihanna is reportedly dating rapper A$AP Rocky barely a week after splitting from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The Pop Queen split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel last week after about three years together. But she has reportedly moved on quickly to rapper A$AP Rocky, according to a report in The Sun.

Speculations began spreading after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen spending time together in New York. The old friends, who were reported to have had a stint in past years, were seen getting cozy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on January 17, the same day it made rounds that Rihanna and Jameel broke up.

Further reports claimed that the duo shared a hotel suite during the trip. A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column:

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.

“It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun.”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna and Rocky have been romantically linked.

They were first spotted packing on the PDA in New York City back in 2013. But the rapper quickly shut down the rumour.

