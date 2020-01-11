Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji and her fiancée tied the knot on Saturday, January 11, in a world-record-breaking ceremony. Sandra beat the previous Guinness World Record holder for most number of bridesmaids at a wedding ceremony with a whopping 200 ‘maids.
According to Huffpost, the previous record was 126 bridesmaids at a wedding in Thailand.
Sandra’s wedding trended all over social today after first photos that surfaced showed her in company of her 200 bridesmaids at the ceremony holding at the Landmark event centre, Lagos
According to Guinness World Records, the most bridesmaids to one bride is 168, at the wedding of Tina Ackles (USA) in Florida, USA, on 18 April 2015.
The wedding took place at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa in Florida, USA
