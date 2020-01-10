The queen of Nigerian entertainment industry, Tiwa Savage was pictured with rave of the moment, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Niara Marley. The duo who seem to be cooking some new music were having a recording session late into the night and venue would most likely be the Mavins HQ.
The king of No mannaz was pictured seeing himself to some marijuana to set him in the mood, and we have Mama Jam Jam donned in oversized pants, sleeveless top and a scarf wrapped around her head…
See photo below:
