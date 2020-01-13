Popular senator from the sex toy store saga, Senator Elisha Abbo has alleged shared bottles of soft drinks to his constituency members. A video of the senator sharing malt drink to members of his constituency as a way to give back has gone viral.

The lawmaker gained fame after a leaked video showed him beating up a sale attendant at a sex toy in Abuja. He got a lot of backlash for the assault which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, was done in the presence of an armed policeman.

Abbo who is the sponsor of the impending social media bill decided to share malt drinks as his way to give back to members of his consistency.

Watch video below:

Senator Abbo shares malt drink to members of his constituency as a way of giving back. pic.twitter.com/HXlSiIGJfq — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) January 12, 2020

HOT NOW