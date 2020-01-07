Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, who are both lecturers of the University of Ghana (UG), have been cleared of any sexual misconduct after the university’s investigations came to an end.

The lecturers were accused of sexual misconduct after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary was aired in October, 2019.

According to the fact-finding committee that conducted the investigation: “The committee finds that on the totality of the evidence before it, there is a huge variance between the import of the title: ‘Sex for grades’, and the content of the actual secret video recording of the affected lecturers of the University of Ghana.

The committee notes that neither the documentary nor the BBC has provided any evidence to demonstrate that the affected lecturers demanded sex in exchange for grades, as asserted by the title of the documentary: ‘Sex for grades’.”

