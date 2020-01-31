A former classmate of Maryam Sanda who was sentenced to death for killing her husband has spoken up about what she is to be like back in school.

Usma Rasheed took to Twitter just days after a High Court sentenced Maryam Sanda to death for killing Bilyaminu Bello in 2017.

Meanwhile, Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the trending news of Maryam Sanda who was sentenced to death two days ago by a High Court in Abuja.

She justified her reason for walking away and holding a stance on the fact. Toke Makinwa who is divorced from a marriage with Maje Ayida reacted to the news saying

“I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It’s hard, it’s tough but one minute of anger can take away everything.

