Simi Esiri, the estranged wife of singer, Dr sid, has finally made a public confirmation of the end of their marriage after consciously keeping her silence over the issue for a long period.

The report is new to the public but not entirely new to us because we’ve read obvious signs and have discerned the crash of their marriage.

Recall that on the 25th of December, 2019, we reported that Simi shared a family Christmas card photo without Dr Sid in it. The photo has since ignited speculations that the couple, who got married 5 years ago, are at war with each other again, which she has now confirmed in a statement released this morning.

In her statement, Simi reacted to reports she that was violent towards Dr Sid in their marriage and that she has stopped him from seeing their two daughters, Sydney and Sarah. Simi says this is not true.

Read her statement below:

HOT NOW