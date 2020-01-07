New photos of Adele have led to a conversation on Twitter as people express concern. She was seen vacationing in Anguillla with Harry Styles, James Corden and his wife. Her fans complained about how she may not look healthy enough with her new physique, as another said she looks so scared with her present form.

“Adele sweetie, blink twice if you need help,” A twitter user said.

ADÈLE SWEETIE BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED HELP pic.twitter.com/Leq8MEH0DK — pat 🖼🔥 (@rachelsweiszes) January 6, 2020

why does she look scared fkdjdk — pat 🖼🔥 (@rachelsweiszes) January 6, 2020

Ajdjajd she's crying on the inside you can tell — Osiris| wants to die (@SavedAtOhu) January 6, 2020

Adele is believed to have lost three stone over the past 12 months thanks to a strict regime of healthy eating, reformer pilates, using weights in the gym, and cutting down on sugar.

