Popular Nigerian singer, Bolaji Ojodukan otherwise known as BOJ, has become a trending topic on Social Media after he got rid of his trademark dreadlocks.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shocked his followers as he shared snaps of his new look, and also a picture of the dreads he cut off.

Sharing the photos, he wrote;

“Yikes ‍♂️  Happy New year also”

Some of his fans, however, could not believe what they were seeing and some were forced to say with utmost conviction that the person in the photo was not BOJ.

yelsofficial wrote ;

Wait who’s this?

chez_unconventional wrote ;

Is this not tunde ednut?

odumodublvck wrote ;

When I opened my Instagram this is the first pic I saw. Was like “WHO BE THIS ONE NOW? WHEN I START DEY FOLLOW THIS ONE”

