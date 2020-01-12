Nigerian singer, Jaywon has taken to social media to share his horrible experience in the hands of thieves at a club in Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to him, the robbery took place within the premises of the nightclub and the management did noting about it. He then advised his followers to stay away from the club.

In his words ;

Deadest club in ibadan. Don’t go there ooo. Me and my nephew got robbed right inside the club compound (Club Sluggers) and the manager still have the mind to fight us. Go there at your own risk. #sluggers #ibadan.

