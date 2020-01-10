Popular Nigerian medical Doctor on Twitter, Dr Funmilayo has reveled some safety measures to take in avoiding snake from getting into your homes in this dry season. Sharing some gory photos of a dead snake killed in a water cistern, the UK based Doctor made a long thread of hacks in avoid reptiles from crawling into your homes,

Read the long but educative content below:

ALWAYS FLUSH AND COVER THE TOILET SEAT AFTER USE,

Even if it is just pee,

Flush and cover the seat,

And once you finish, stand up and go.

And for those in the habit of sitting on the seat for hours browsing twitter, making phone calls and checking Instagram, this is for you 👇🏾

So how do snakes really get into the toilet?

1. Ventilation pipes! Yes, mostly, the one on the roof. Because bathroom plumbing is usually connected through ventilation pipes on the roof, snakes can find their way through that ventilation system and, soon, into your toilet.

Especially if you have trees surrounding your house and an open ventilation pipe attached to your house leading to the roof: snakes can easily drop on your roof from those nearby trees and slip into the open ventilation pipes and crawl into your toilet and any part of your house.

2. Bathroom and toilet openings that lead directly outside.

If you live in a house surrounded by forests or trees, and your bathroom/toilet drainage goes directly outside as an open hole- just know snakes, rats and even village people can disguise to come in for dinner any time.

3. And also you know snakes feed on rats. So naturally, snakes will follow rats to wherever they are plenty.

So if you live in a house with a lot of rats, just be aware that sooner or later, you may be getting a visit from a snake.

And that visit may take place in your toilet.