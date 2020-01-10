Popular Nigerian screen diva, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the types of people that you’d probably come across this year and she also advised Nigerians to be wise when making a choice of friends or partners.

This is just one of the counseling advises she has published this year. There is another where she advices her fans to stop buying the latest phones, bags and material things when they lack investments.

While the previous advice has to do with material things, the subject of her latest advice is investing in the right people. According to the Nollywood actress, she described some people as being investments while stating that some are liabilities.

Tonto who took to her social media page to make the distinction also stated that it is left for them to decipher which is which.

“Some people are investments and some people are bills. Know the difference”, Tonto wrote.

See her post:

HOT NOW