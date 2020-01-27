Nigerian music singer and comedian, Speed Darlington has dragged the awareness of the public to alleged plans by the Nigerian giver to incriminate him. Speed Darlington shared a post on Instagram showing the direct message a fan that posed as a government official sent to him.

In the content of the message he shared, the Instagram user warned Speed Darlington to stop trolling the President otherwise there would be deadly consequences. He revealed there is a conspiracy plan against him in the government.

The insider warned the singer to be careful with his words most especially when talking about the president as there is a plan to set him up.

The insider wrote, Nwanne there is a serious plan going on to set you up by the FG, be careful with your words when talking about the president, I am a government official.” However, Speedy didn’t seem to be moved by the information and bragged that such can never happen to him.

