Controversial United States-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has taken to his social media page to show off his ”N2million” worth of jewelry he claimed bought inside Yaba market, Lagos. He took to his twitter page to share a video of himself wearing his jewelry with the caption;

“Heavenly father U have blessed me with plenty work you sent my way. Now I can give myself what my heart desires withour begging any man I will forever believe in you 🙏🏿. Although I would prefer if you answer quicker but please don’t take it as command. Thank you again papa 🙏🏿 ”

Video Below:

