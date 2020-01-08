There is an ongoing social media war between Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut and American Based Nigerian Entertainer, Speed Darlington.

The drama started after Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to claim that he made Darlington the star that he is today. According to Ednut, no one would have known Darlington if not for his constant push on social media.

Speed Darlington, in his reaction to that ‘bogus claim’, fired back at him and also threatened to tie Tunde Ednut’s future and get him deported.

Watch the clips below;

Tunde ednut claims he made speedy darlington

Speedy has reacted rather violently 🤣pic.twitter.com/AKI2GCQHYv — Clintmeks (@meksclint) January 7, 2020

– Darlington vs Tunde ednut : “Don’t make me get your deported” – SpeedDarlington warns Tunde Ednut. pic.twitter.com/Lm9QcotKKN — Postsubman (@Postsubman) January 7, 2020

